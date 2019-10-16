FLORENCE, S.C. — McCall Farms is investing approximately $50 million in an expansion that will add 200 jobs, according to an item on today’s agenda for the Florence County Council.
McCall Farms is the company involved in an economic development project that had been designated Project Can Can.
On the agenda for today’s meeting is the third and final reading of Ordinance No. 04-2019/20 that approves economic development incentives for the project. The agenda notes that the project formerly designated Project Can Can is McCall Farms.
The council approved the second reading of the ordinance at its September meeting, which was held at the Bean Market Museum in Lake City. The ordinance was declared introduced on first reading at the August meeting of the county council.
In August, the council also unanimously approved a resolution designating the project as an economic development project that can receive a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement.
The ordinance calls for the county to provide a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement for a term of 30 years that includes a fixed assessment ratio of 6% with a millage rate of 347.1 mills, which is the millage rate effective at the project as of June 30.
Two more economic development projects, designated Project Wealth and Project Star, are also on the council’s agenda for first reading at today’s council meeting, putting them in line to be identified at the council’s December meeting.
The information provided to the council indicates that Project Wealth would represent an investment of $4.141 million and the creation of 22 new jobs in the county for a manufacturing facility.
There is also the first reading of an ordinance creating a joint business park with Darlington County that could be related to Project Wealth on the agenda.
Very little information is provided to the council about Project Star, as the ordinance is scheduled to be introduced by title only today.
The agenda includes the second reading of an ordinance rezoning property near the intersection of Palmetto Street and Freedom Boulevard into a planned development district and the first readings of ordinances declaring property on Paper Mill Road as surplus, two ordinances amending planned development districts involving Chandler Pointe LLC and Chandler Investment Prop Inc., and an ordinance amending the county’s building codes.
The agenda for the meeting includes resolutions to create a capital project sales tax commission as the county moves forward on the third capital project sales tax, designating a road off of McLaurin Drive as Tropicana Way, transferring interests in a credit agreement from W. Lee Flowers and Company to MDI Management, and increasing the limit for one person in the South Carolina Procurement Card Program.
Also on the agenda for Thursday are appearances by Paul Beard of the Florence Center and Hope Hanna and Shonette Dargan-Richardson of the Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault and a committee report from the Administration and Finance Committee of the Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.