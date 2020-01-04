COWARD, S.C. — The Environmental Discovery Center at Lynches River County Park hosts a First Saturday event every month Discovery Center. The events engage students in learning about nature and the environment or teach a craft. The events are free and usually last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This month students were invited to create old-timey wooden toys called Jacob’s ladders. The toy, which has been around for several hundred years, is made of wooden blocks, with or without a pattern or design on them, ribbon or string and nails, said Daniel Frederick, a naturalist at the Environmental Discovery Center.
“This is my first time making one,” he said.
He said they take about 20 minutes to assemble, using the wooden blocks, three ribbons, small nails and a hammer. He said they are more difficult to make than they first appear.
When assembled, the blocks go flapping over one another.
The classes are mainly designed for children, but any age can participate, Frederick said. He said to be sure to check the schedule each month to find out what workshop is being taught at http://www.lynchesriverpark.com/ or call 843-389-0550.
Some of the other activities at the park include camping, nature trails, picnicking and geocaching. The park is on Lynches River. The address is 5094 County Park Road in Coward.
