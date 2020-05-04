FLORENCE, S.C. — A Lynchburg man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine.
Curtis Goodman, 40 was sentenced by District Judge R. Bryan Harwell to 10 years in federal prison, to be followed by a five-year term of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.
Evidence presented to the court showed that for more than a decade, Goodman was a supplier of cocaine to other drug dealers in Florence, Darlington and Sumter Counties. A number of those dealers who purchased drugs from Goodman were prosecuted and agreed to cooperate with the government.
During the course of the conspiracy, Goodman sold them significant quantities of cocaine totaling more than five kilograms.
Additionally, on February 15, 2019, based on information that individuals were smuggling drugs on a particular flight from San Francisco to Atlanta, detectives from the Clayton County Police Department used a drug detection dog to screen luggage from a flight at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The dog alerted on several pieces of luggage, one of which belonged to Goodman. Detectives opened the luggage and found more than 43 pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed packages.
The case was investigated by agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Clayton County, Georgia, Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney A. Bradley Parham of the Florence office prosecuted the case.
In light of the current pandemic, the defendant appeared via videoconference, while the attorneys and court staff were present in the courtroom.
