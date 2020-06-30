FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Boys and Girls Club on Tuesday received a $1,000 grant that was directed to the club by Wilson High School girls basketball standout — and Georgia Tech recruit — Loyal McQueen.
Wilson has been named South Carolina State Girls Basketball Player of the Year, and the Gatorade Play it Forward Program let her decide where the grant would go.
McQueen said the club was one of the places she learned to love basketball.
Kayla Jebaily Adams, director of philanthropy for the club, said the club's athletic programs are up in the air with the COVID-19 pandemic but the money would go toward keeping the children who attend active and healthy.
