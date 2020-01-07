DARLINGTON, S.C. — The funeral for a longtime Darlington municipal court judge is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.
Judge Daniel B. Causey III died on Jan. 4. He served as a municipal court judge for the city from 1987 to 2017.
The funeral for Causey will be held at 2 p.m. at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Darlington.
Causey graduated in 1964 from the Citadel, South Carolina's military college. In college, the judge served as a member of the sailing team and once sailed Queen Elizabeth II's yacht in the Bahamas.
The Bahamas are an independent commonwealth realm — the titular head of the country is Elizabeth II — but were a crown colony until the 1970s.
After the Citadel, Causey served in South Korea as a lieutenant with the 31st Infantry Regiment of the Army.
The United States was involved in the Korean War which ran from 1950 to 1953 when it ended by armistice. The U.S. has maintained a presence there ever since.
In Korea, Causey led patrol missions along the Demilitarized Zone created to separate North Korea and South Korea.
He often told stories about sharing meals with people on both sides of the border.
Though demilitarized, both countries maintain show villages in the zone.
Causey also served as a paratrooper, joining to overcome his fear of heights.
After the Army, Causey attended the University of South Carolina School of Law. He graduated in 1971.
Causey moved to Darlington to work with state Sen. James Pierce “Spot” Mozingo III before eventually opening up his own practice.
On the bench, Causey was known for delivering tough love so those who went before him would learn a lesson and not be back before him again.
He also served on the board of directors for the Billie Hardee Home for Boys, a place for boys who had been abused, abandoned or had become delinquent, to find stability and get back on the right path.
Causey also led the St. Matthew’s Church youth group, and served as a vestry member and senior warden of the church.
