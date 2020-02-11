FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence City Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore sang a song to celebrate the opening of the community center at Dr. Iola Jones Park Tuesday morning.
Gibson-Hye Moore, a Democrat elected to the council in a 2016 special election to represent north and east Florence, spoke at an open house held to mark the completion of the community center at the park in northeast Florence.
“It’s been long time coming but we’re here right now,” Gibson-Hye Moore sang.
That it has been a long time since a community center existed at the park was a theme of all the speeches Tuesday morning. Florence City Manager Drew Griffin mentioned it as did Florence City Councilwoman Teresa Myers Ervin.
“This has been a long time coming,” Myers Ervin said. “I remember riding my bicycle from northwest Florence to come over here to Iola Jones Park...”
Gibson-Hye Moore said the effort of getting a community center for the park started around 20 years ago.
North Florence resident Betty Gregg was credited by Gibson-Hye Moore and Myers Ervin for being the driving force behind the construction of the community center.
Gregg also spoke at the open house.
“I am so happy,” Gregg said.
She said she had been asking for a community center for several years. Gregg said her main concern in advocating for the center was the seniors that call north Florence home.
“A lot of the seniors, they don’t have anything to do so they sit at home,” Gregg said. “Now, they got a building. They can come here and sit and talk, look at TV, and go on trips and stuff.”
Gregg also thanked the council and everyone who made the community center possible.
“She never gave up,” Gibson-Hye Moore said of Gregg. “None of us ever gave up.”
‘She hit every ear,” Myers Ervin said of Gregg.
Another strong voice was Viola Davis.
Griffin was credited by Gibson-Hye Moore and Myers Ervin for his efforts.
Gibson-Hye Moore joked that he probably got tired of hearing her call and ask for port-a-johns to be placed in the park for an event.
Myers Ervin said Griffin was as committed as anyone to the idea of one Florence moving forward.
“There were so many that talked about having a Dr. Iola Jones Community Center and it’s finally here, y’all,” Gibson-Hye Moore said.
She continued to say that when she ran for city council in 2016, getting a community center at the park was her No. 1 priority.
Gibson-Hye Moore encouraged those who live around the park to join the center for future events.
“It’s been a long time coming but we’re here today,” Gibson-Hye Moore sang as she ended her speech.
Florence Parks and Recreation Committee Chairman Roger Malfatti also spoke very briefly at the open house.
Griffin said $200,000 of other improvements to come at Dr. Iola Jones Park include construction of additional parking at the new center; rerouting a portion of the existing asphalt trail and resurfacing the entire trail; and repairing, sealing and striping the existing parking and basketball courts.
A meeting — organized by Gibson-Hye Moore — was held to discuss the new center in November.
Ground for the construction of the community center along with a similar building at Maple Park was broken on Jan. 15, 2019.
The city held an open house at the Maple Park community center in December.
Each of the community centers consists of approximately 4,480 square feet and includes a large youth activity space, youth lounge, computer room, office space, restrooms and storage space. Each center also includes a senior adult activity area as well as a small kitchen.
The community center at Dr. Iola Jones Park also includes an 800-square foot area for a boxing program.
The city announced construction of the centers in June 2018.
The city used funds from an October 2017 bond issue to construct the new centers. The bond issuance raised $15 million for recreation and athletic capital improvements. Approximately $2.5 million of the money was used to construct the centers.
FBi Construction built the centers and Collins and Almers Architecture was the architect.
Dr. Iola Jones Park is at 800 Oakland Ave. at its intersection with Maxwell Street. It is named after Dr. Iola Jones, a former teacher.
