DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Darlington Chapter of The New Black Wall Street and Pastor Roberto Guerrero will host a community prayer rally at 7 p.m. Friday on the lawn of Ephesus Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
The rally is being held to see what the next steps as a community are after the march, the event’s flyer said.
At the rally, there will be singing, preaching and prayer. The event’s flyer said there will be a “Bless the Black Business Initiative,” community-wide fasting and prayer and unity with direction and purpose.
In the case of rain, the event will be held on June 26. Attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Ephesus Seventh-Day Adventist Church is located at 124 Theressa Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.