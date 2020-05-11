FLORENCE, S.C. — Lighthouse Ministries, the Salvation Army and Mercy Medicine are among the local organizations getting a helping hand from the federal government by way of the city of Florence.
On Monday, the city council voted to approve Resolution 2020-12, which allocates $161,263 received by the city from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security [CARES] Act to several local nonprofit organizations.
The CARES Act was signed into law by President Donald J. Trump on March 27. It includes $2 trillion in funding to support those groups impacted by the shutdowns of the economy to stop or slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
City staff also identified $150,000 in city funding to be used in a similar manner.
According to a slide shown Monday at the meeting, Lighthouse Ministries and the Salvation Army will receive $250,000 total for rent and mortgage or utility payments. The payments will be capped at $500 for rent or $250 for utilities for three months.
Mercy Medicine is expected to use the approximately $50,000 it receives to help the uninsured cope with COVID-19.
Meals on Wheels will receive $11,263, according to the resolution.
Helping Florence Flourish, United Way and the Family Support Center will provide information, hand sanitizer and masks. The total allocation to these organizations is approximately $10,000.
The allocations were decided after a public hearing held on Wednesday and a meeting of the Mayor’s Coalition, according to the resolution.
The city council also approved the second readings of bills annexing and zoning property located at 305 Pamplico Highway and authorizing the refinancing of water and sewer bonds to take advantage of the lower interest rates currently available, the first readings of bills annexing and zoning property located at 1620 Third Loop Road and adopting a budget for the next fiscal year, and resolutions adopting a hazard mitigation plan and approving downtown redevelopment grants for the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year.
