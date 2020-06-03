FLORENCE, S.C. – Downtown Florence will be the scene of a 4 p.m. protest march today in memory of George Floyd, an African American who died on May 25 in police custody in Minneapolis.
The Morning News is already on the scene and will continue coverage throughout the day.
The march will start and end at the Florence County Judicial Center on North Irby Street. The route will take participants across the Martin Luther King Bridge, where the march will pause for people to speak.
Here is what is happening. …
12:30 p.m.
Helping Florence Flourish held a prayer service in the parking lot of historic Trinity Baptist Church. After a few words from Rev. Chris Handley of First Presbyterian Church, 30 minutes of prayerful silence were observed. Calvin Robinson, the Trinity Baptist Church pastor, spoke at the end of the 30 minutes of silent prayer.
Noon
A small crowd gathered at the top of the steps to the County Complex on Irby Street. Rev. Merritt Graces of Mt. Zion AME Church make introductory remarks. Rev. Ralph Canty of Savannah Grove Baptist Church then spoke and called for racism to be erased and police brutality eliminated.
11:30 a.m.
Some businesses in the 100 block of West Evans Street are boarding their front windows out of fear that the march could turn toward violence. Bricks and rocks have been thrown through windows during protests in other cities across the United States, and that has led to looting.
King Jefe has a sign posted in the window announcing, “We are closed so our employees may take part in the peaceful protest.”
Angela Pecca, the owner of Consider the Lillies, boarded up her windows. Pecca said she doesn’t want to take any chances with her store.
“I just want to be as safe as I can,” Pecca said. “It costs a lot of money even with insurance to replaces things like that.”
10:57
Florence County announced that is is closing the County Complex at noon.
