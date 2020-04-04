FLORENCE, S.C. — Liquor stores are finding themselves on the front line as the COVID-19 pandemic works its way through the Pee Dee.
Published reports indicate there has been a substantial increase in the sale of alcoholic beverages since states began implementing stay-at-home orders.
Kalpesh Patel at his family's liquor store on Celebration Boulevard said he works every morning to ensure a safe shopping experience for his customers and for his father, Jimmy, who is "65-plus years old."
"I sanitize the whole store, hand rails and everything every morning for the public so that they can be safe too," Patel said.
Patel, early on, put an improvised sneeze guard between the register and customers. He then upgraded it to something much less improvised and possibly more effective — plexiglass.
"We're trying. He didn't want to put it. He's 65-plus," Patel said. "I said it's time to put it up; I don't think this thing's going to go away quickly. I think it's going to take a while to get back to normal."
Patel said once he found the sheet of plexiglass, installation was easy.
Like so many common items used to protect people from the virus, it wasn't easy to find, he said.
Supplies of hand sanitizer, rubbing alcohol, Lysol and other disinfectants — all effective — have also become difficult to find.
What is still plentiful, though, is grain (ethanol) alcohol.
"It'll even kill palmetto bugs," said Gene Wells, a clerk at a liquor store in the Food Lion shopping center on Second Loop Road.
Grain alcohol, think brand name Everclear, is 95 percent alcohol. Well above the 70 percent alcohol found in most rubbing (isopropyl) alcohol.
"Had a guy who bought it said he used to drink this stuff in college and now 'I'm buying it for a sanitizer,'" Wells said.
Patel said he has an older woman who buys it from his store to turn into hand sanitizer.
Both said that while the demographics of who is purchasing grain alcohol may have changed, the volume of sales hasn't. Yet.
"When they know they'll do the same they've done with the sanitizers and stuff," Patel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.