FLORENCE, S.C. — Sen. Lindsey Graham will be the featured speaker at the South Florence High School graduation ceremony next week.
The ceremony will take place Thursday, May 28, at 10 a.m. at the Florence Center, 3300 West Radio Drive.
South Florence Principal Kimberly Mack expressed excitement about the Bruins Class of 2020 special guest speaker, Senator Graham, who has served as a U.S. senator since 2003.
“We are ecstatic to welcome Senator Graham and appreciate that he has made time in his schedule to honor and recognize our graduates,” Mack said. “This event will be even more memorable with Senator Graham's attendance. With so much of our focus on coronavirus, we want to definitely refocus attention on the Class of 2020 who have worked extremely hard the last four years. We are very proud of them and everything they did to get to this day. We hope that, even during this hard time, graduation will be a special occasion for the entire Bruins family.”
Florence One Schools Superintendent Richard O’Malley said he was glad that the district was able to make plans for an in-person ceremony, albeit a slightly different one than normal, to celebrate the Class of 2020.
“Our seniors have had a different last semester than they expected,” O’Malley said. “They have pushed through the challenges and are about to walk across the stage, receive their high school diplomas and start the next phase of their lives; we could not be any prouder of them.”
Graham said he was looking forward to speaking at South Florence’s graduation ceremony and offered his congratulations to all of the seniors graduating in the Florence 1 Schools Class of 2020.
Graham’s Pee Dee Office is in the McMillan Federal Building, 401 W. Evans St. It can be reached at 843-669-1505.
