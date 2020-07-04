FLORENCE, S.C. — Two members of South Carolina's federal delegation will headline the July 14 meeting of the Florence County Republican Party.
The Republican Party announced Wednesday afternoon that it would spend the next several months' meetings hearing from candidates from the national stage to the local stage. Senator Lindsey Graham and Rep. Tom Rice will begin that sequence of meetings in July.
Both Graham and Rice are seeking to retain their seats in the 2020 election cycle.
Graham faces Democrat Jaime Harrison of Orangeburg to retain the Senate seat.
He was first elected to the Senate in 2002 after the retirement of longtime Sen. Strom Thurmond. Graham was reelected in 2008 and 2014. He serves alongside Sen. Tim Scott, who will be up for reelection in 2022.
Graham currently serves as chairman of the Judiciary Committee in the Senate.
Rice faces Democrat Melissa Watson of Florence to retain the Congressional District 7 seat.
Rice was elected in 2012 and reelected in 2014, 2016, and 2018. The area he represents includes most of Florence County, and all of Darlington, Marion, Dillon, Marlboro, Chesterfield, Georgetown and Horry counties.
Rice previously endorsed Graham to retain the Senate seat.
The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at The Palmetto Room at 1803 W. Palmetto Street.
The Republicans plan to observe social distancing and follow CDC and DHEC guidelines. Masks will be on hand and available.
Refreshments will be served at 6:30 p.m.
