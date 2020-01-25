WASHINGTON — Sen. Lindsey Graham has received an A rating from a pro-life organization.
Graham's office announced Wednesday that he had received the rating on the Susan B. Anthony List National Pro-life Scorecard.
The scorecard recognizes members of Congress who have championed pro-life policies in the 116th Congress.
“Sen. Graham has voted consistently to protect the lives of unborn babies and infants as well as the consciences of taxpayers who don’t want their hard-earned tax dollars paying for abortion domestically or internationally,” the list organizers wrote.
Graham is the sponsor of the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, which limits abortion after 20 weeks' post-fertilization, the point at which there is scientific evidence that abortion inflicts tremendous pain on the unborn child.
He also co-sponsored the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act to criminalize infanticide and protect infants born alive following attempted abortions.
Graham, a Republican, was first elected to the Senate in 2002 after the retirement of longtime Sen. Strom Thurmond. Graham was re-elected in 2008 and 2014.
He graduated from the University of South Carolina with degrees in psychology and law. After graduating from law school, Graham served in the Judge Advocate General Corps of the Air Force. Graham was elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives in 1992 and served from 1993 to 1995. He ran for and was elected to the United States House of Representatives in 1994. Graham won re-election in 1996, 1998, and 2000.
He is up for reelection to the Senate in 2020.
