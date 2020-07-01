FLORENCE, S.C. — Lillian Grant started working at Trinity Baptist Church in downtown Florence the same month she graduated from high school in 1959. On Sunday, June 28, Grant was honored with a retirement parade at the church after serving as church secretary for 61 years.
Grant said she was 17 years old when she took the job. Her last day was June 19.
“I had no idea I’d stay that long,” Grant said. “I had anticipated leaving Florence and going to business school in Maryland. Those were the plans. I had an aunt and uncle who lived there.”
Grant, a native of Florence, said she was raised by her grandparents. It was her grandma and granddaddy who took her to Trinity Baptist Church growing up, where she is a member.
She said her grandma liked that she worked at the church, and she just stayed.
Grant has worked under three different pastors. The first was the Rev. H. P. Sharper who was pastor from 1959 to 1961. Dr. William P. Diggs followed Sharper and was pastor to 2012. When he retired, Pastor Calvin E. Robinson Jr. took over in 2015.
Grant said she promised the church she would stay after Diggs retired until a new pastor was found.
“I promised him (Robinson) I’d stay three years until he got settled,” Grant said. “I gave him five years.”
Grant is 76 years old. She was born Sept. 30, 1941.
“I told them I wouldn’t stay until I’m 80,” she said. “I think it is time to take is easy,”
Grant said she loved her job.
“The best part was I worked alone a lot,” Grant said. “I don’t have to have a crowd around me. I did enjoy when people in the community came in. I liked that I didn’t have a lot of pressure on me. I didn’t have a lot of demands. I worked seven days a week for more than 50 years. In 2016, I started staying home on Saturdays.”
Grant said the worst part of the job was that it was very confining. She said there were board meetings and auxiliary events that she made herself available for that required additional hours.
“Because I didn’t have anyone at home it was easy for me to work long hours,” she said.
Grant said she never married and never had any children.
“It’s a job I never dreaded to come to work, and I never got tired of it.”
Grant also worked with the church preschool. She taught for a number of years and then became the supervisor.
The church has a credit union that was founded in 1969, and Grant is the manager. She will continue to work with the credit union, which serves about 200 members from Trinity and Mt. Pisgah Baptist churches and their families.
Grant will be at the credit union on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Debra Lowery, who came on board as the new secretary on Feb. 3, said she has undergone extensive training by Grant.
Lowery said Grant’s shoes are some big shoes to fill.
“She has been a joy to work with,” Lowery said. “She has such a good sense of humor.”
“I thank the Lord for what he has given me,” Grant said.
She said she hopes he continues to “order my steps so that I will be able to continue to serve him and mankind.”
On Sunday, Trinity Baptist, a church with about 300 members celebrated Grant’s 61 years of service to the church and the exemplary role model that she was for the youth of the church.
“I got an invitation to be at the church at 1,” Grant said. “But they didn’t tell me why. Everything else was a surprise.”
There was a short service inside where a video of her life at the church was shown. Grant spoke briefly. Then she was escorted outside by family to a chair befitting a queen, where church members, family and friends drove by to congratulate Grant on her retirement and to thank her for her service to the church and community.
Thomasina Foster said her sister is a great role model.
“She is a loving, caring person who always considers others’ well-being,” Foster said. “She is a well-rounded, people person. She has accomplished so much in one job. I don’t know of anyone who has worked at the same job for 61 years. She has never complained and has done excellent work.”
Foster said everyone came to honor her sister.
“It was so exciting,” Foster said. “It warmed my heart. I know it warmed hers too. It was a perfect day; our family was very appreciative.”
“I haven’t had time to plan for my retirement,” Grant said.
She wants to do a little travelling but COVID-19 has put that on hold. Grant said she has a lot of pictures that need framing or putting in a photo album.
“I like to bake,” she said.
Her chocolate layer cakes are a favorite of those lucky enough to get one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.