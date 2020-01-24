FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence City Council recently got a look at how many people Lighthouse Ministries has helped in the Florence community.
Cecilia Meggs, executive director of the organization, presented statistics to the city council at last week's meeting.
The biggest honor, Meggs said, was being named a recipient of the 2019 Secretary of State's Angel award.
"We were so honored and so excited about receiving this award," Meggs told the council. "It is really a true accomplishment for Lighthouse Ministries but also for the community because it affects the community as a whole because of the criteria for the award."
Meggs listed the criteria: An agency must spend over 80% of its total outgoing funds into programs — Lighthouse Ministries spent 84.2% — be in existence for at least three years, make good use of volunteer resources, receive minimal amounts of grant funds, and comply with the South Carolina Solicitation of Charitable Funds Act.
"Receiving this award truly highlighted the commitment of our volunteers," Meggs said. "It also shows responsible stewardship for the resources with which Lighthouse Ministries is entrusted."
In 2019, Lighthouse served 1,741 families by providing $143,278 in rent, utilities, and other assistance.
"Just this past week, we had a gentleman come in," Meggs said. "He was falling behind on his rent because he was living on disabililty — he had a fixed income — and he unfortunately fell ill."
The man's bill's increased because of the illness.
Lighthouse stepped in to help him from being evicted.
In 2019, Lighthouse processed 10,012 phone calls and 1,851 walk-ins. The ministries referred more than 1,200 calls to other agencies.
Fifty-nine volunteers donated 8,145 hours of time to the organization. This equates to $146,610 in volunteer services.
"I always say that the volunteers are there and they run the organization and the staff just supports them," Meggs said.
Meggs said the goals for 2020 were to expand services and increase the amount of aid.
She said Lighthouse wants to build 18 ramps in 2020 compared with 14 in 2020.
Meggs said the goal for 2020 was to assist more than 1,800 families through the rent assistance program to prevent evictions.
Lighthouse Ministries is a faith-based nonprofit social service agency that assists Florence County residents with basic needs when they find themselves in financial crisis. For more than 20 years, Lighthouse Ministries has been partnering with area congregations, businesses, organizations and individuals to light the way for people in need.
Lighthouse Ministries is in the Patterson Building at 1416 W. Evans St. in Florence. Its office also houses seven other agencies.
