FLORENCE, S.C. – The annual barbecue fundraiser for Lighthouse Ministries that was scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed.
The event, which was scheduled to be held at St. John’s Church at 252 S. Dargan St., will be rescheduled.
All tickets will be honored at that future date.
