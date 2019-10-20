FLORENCE, S.C. — Lighthouse Ministries is a recipient of the Sisters of Charity Foundation of SC’s 2019 Fall Caritas Grant.
The grant is for $4,000. The grants that Lighthouse Ministries has received from the Sisters of Charity Foundation of SC for eight years have totaled $33,000. These funds help families with rent to prevent evictions and utilities to prevent disconnection.
This fall, Lighthouse Ministries was one of 77 nonprofit organizations to receive Fall Caritas Grant funding from Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina. The Fall Caritas Grant is issued to South Carolina nonprofits that meet the immediate needs of people experiencing poverty throughout South Carolina.
“Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina is inspired by the recipients of the 2019 Fall Caritas Grant,” said Tom Keith, president of Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina. “These nonprofits use grant funding to address immediate needs and enhance people’s lives across our great state.
“By being knowledgeable about their communities, our grantee partners are able to provide valuable services. They’re also examples of good to the rest of us.”
Lighthouse Ministries’ mission is to help the Florence area churches organize and administer community resources, reaching out in cooperative Christian fellowship, providing for the relief of emergency physical needs and, in doing so, ministering to the spiritual needs of God’s children.
“This is our eighth year receiving a grant from Sisters of Charity Foundation, and we look forward to using these funds to make a difference in the lives of the families we serve,” said Cecilia Meggs, the executive director of Lighthouse Ministries.
This cycle’s Fall Caritas grant recipients serve all of South Carolina’s counties, and several of these nonprofits provide services across the state.
Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina is a ministry of the Sisters of Charity Health System, founded in 1996. Its mission is to address the various needs of those experiencing poverty throughout South Carolina. Through the strategic use of resources, it seeks to reduce poverty through action, advocacy and leadership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.