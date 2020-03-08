FLORENCE, S.C. — The annual barbecue fundraiser for Lighthouse Ministries is scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, at St. John’s Church at 252 S. Dargan St.
Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and dinner will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. Take-out and eat-in options are available at both times, and lunch delivery is available for businesses that order 10 or more plates.
The food will be catered by Schoolhouse BBQ.
The annual event, a main fundraiser for Lighthouse Ministries, allows the organization to provide emergency financial assistance to prevent Florence County families from being evicted and becoming homeless.
Lighthouse Ministries is a faith-based, nonprofit agency that assists Florence County residents with basic needs when they find themselves in financial crisis. For more than 20 years, Lighthouse Ministries has been partnering with area congregations, businesses, organizations and individuals to light the way for people in need.
Lighthouse Ministries is in the Patterson Building at 1416 W. Evans St. in Florence. Its office also houses seven other agencies.
To order plates before the day of the barbecue, contact Lighthouse Ministries at lighthouse@lighthouseflorence.org or call 843-629-0830.
A person also can purchase plates at St. John’s Church the day of the event.
