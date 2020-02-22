FLORENCE, S.C. — Many Rotarians have left their mark on the community through their service in the Rotary Club of Florence. Several are highlighted in the centennial history of the club being printed for the club’s 100th anniversary celebration on Feb. 27. They include business leaders, political leaders, veterans, educators and others.
Spotlighted in the centennial book are former and current Rotarians including Sen. Hugh Leatherman, Dr. Doug Smith, Ed L. Young, Rocky Gannon, Dr. Joseph Heyward, Sylvia Perkins, Dr. Joe Stukes and others.
But no family has had more of an effect on the Florence club than the Aiken family, starting with J. Boone Aiken, founder and first president of the Rotary Club of Florence. He was elected president on Dec. 30, 1919. The club charter was received in February 1920.
Without Aiken’s steadfastness to be a part of and to record the history of the club the centennial book might not have been possible. The co-editors of the centennial history, Holly Beaumier and Mark Buyck Jr., drew information from the records Aiken kept, which are now housed in the archives at the library at Francis Marion University. Aiken’s “The Day Rotary Began” (1945) and “Retrospecting 40 years of Rotary” (1960) were resources for the history.
One hundred years later, his grandson J. Boone Aiken III continues the family legacy as a member of the club.
“I used to go to meetings when my grandfather was in the club,” he said.
Aiken said his grandfather was very faithful in his attendance.
When Aiken III was in the eighth grade, he attended a Boy Scouts Jamboree in Colorado and came back to speak at the Rotary Club of Florence.
“I spoke to several clubs, including Rotary,” he said.
Aiken III said his father, J. B. Aiken Jr. and his uncle O.S. Aiken were Rotarians and each served one term as president of the club. O.S., the older Aiken brother, became club secretary in 1937 and president in 1942. J. Boone Aiken served three terms as president, 1919-20, 1920-21 and 1945-46. He was also a district governor in 1930-31.
Another Aiken, John D. “Jack” Aiken, joined the club in 1949.
“I joined in 1977,” Aiken III said. “My sponsor was Mark Buyck Jr. He invited me to join.”
All new members of Rotary must be sponsored by a Rotarian.
Aiken said Rotary is a good service organization.
“Our motto is ‘Service Above Self,’” he said.
He said the club is filled with good business and community leaders.
“It is nice to be a part of such a good club,” He said. “There are good people who do a lot of good things for the citizens around Florence.”
He said that when his grandfather was a member of Rotary only one person per classification was accepted for admittance into the club.
“That rule has changed,” he said.
Aiken is one of several lawyers in the club. He has been practicing law for 47 years.
Aiken said the club supports Rotary projects nationally and internationally as well as locally.
He said one of Rotary International’s major projects has been to eradicate polio. He said that has almost been accomplished.
He said the Florence club helped to accomplish this by its monetary contributions to the cause.
Aiken said the Rotary Club of Florence has had some outstanding speakers over the years, including governors, medical professionals, all former presidents of Francis Marion University and many other people.
Included in the centennial history is a section on 75 Reasons to be A Rotarian which includes this quote: J. Boone Aiken, 1930 – “Life to me is a little sweeter by reason of Rotary.”
