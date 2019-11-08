FLORENCE, S.C. — Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes became the first person to declare her candidacy for a Florence City Council seat Saturday morning.
The seven-member city council is divided between three seats that are elected geographically and four seats — including that of the mayor — that are elected by the city at large.
Barnes announced her candidacy at Soule Cafe shortly after 11 a.m.
The geographic seats and one at-large council seat, currently held by George D. Jebaily, were up for election in 2018.
The other three seats, including the mayor's seat, will be up for election in 2020.
Jebaily has already announced his campaign for mayor after current Mayor Stephen J. Wukela announced that he would not be seeking reelection to a fourth term.
The other two at-large seats are held by Octavia Williams-Blake and Glynn Willis.
Williams-Blake confirmed last week that she would not be seeking a fourth term.
Barnes listed several reasons for her decision to run.
"One, the movement has been great for the city of Florence," Barnes said earlier this week. "I love the mayor and the city council for what they've done. I'm loving downtown."
Barnes said she had been a part of the downtown revitalization effort in 2003 or 2004 and to see the downtown's redevelopment come to fruition was exciting.
She said she had recently attended a city council meeting where she was told that Williams-Blake might not be running again. Barnes said she told herself that running for council was something she could do.
"I've always been involved in just little things in the community," Barnes said.
One of the things she mentioned being a part of was Helping Florence Flourish. She also mentioned a related project with Tony Evans.
Barnes also said that as a minister at Savannah Grove Baptist Church she wanted to go beyond the walls of the church to effect real change in the community.
Barnes said she was born in New York but her family relocated to Florence when she was 6 months old.
Her brother is Florence County Councilman Alphonso "Al" Bradley.
Bradley held a seat on the Florence One School board before running for the county council.
Another brother served as president of Payne College.
A distant aunt is Dr. Iola Jones.
On the same street in Florence was current County Council Chairman Waymon Mumford.
She attended and graduated from Wilson High School, where she played basketball.
At Wilson, her principal was Allie Brooks Jr. who served in that role for over 30 years from 1974 to 2005. Brooks later served as an interim superintendent for Florence One Schools.
Brooks, Barnes added, was her deacon and was in the pool when she was baptized.
Another church member was Maggie Glover, the first African American woman in the South Carolina Senate.
Barnes said she had leadership modeled for her.
After attending South Carolina State University in Orangeburg, Barnes opened a beauty shop — she said it was one of the largest in Florence — which she operated for 25 years.
She also worked at Virginia College.
Barnes ran for the nonpartisan Seat 6 on the Florence One Board of Trustees against incumbent Trisha Caulder and Frank E. Hyder.
Seat 6 is based in West Florence.
Caulder received 64.22% of the vote to retain her seat. Barnes received 24.16% and Hyder received 10.93% of the vote.
Barnes said she learned the importance of getting boots on the ground in her campaign.
She also added that she learned that she needed to let people know her nickname of "Peaches" because that's how many people in the community remember her.
Barnes said she was given the nickname by an uncle because of her red cheeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.