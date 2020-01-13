FLORENCE, S.C. – The Carolina Hemp Conference, held in conjunction with the eighth annual S.C. AgriBiz & Farm Expo, will be the go-to place for farmers wanting to know more about all aspects of industrial production of hemp, the burgeoning new crop for the Carolinas.
The two-day Expo starts Wednesday at the Florence Center. The Carolina Hemp Conference will be held both Wednesday and Thursday with educational sessions beginning on Wednesday afternoon and continuing all day Thursday. Admission to both the expo and Carolina Hemp Conference is free.
In keeping with the expo’s theme of “thriving through innovation, Expo Partner Jody Martin said the Carolina Hemp Conference is designed to be one of the most comprehensive industrial hemp conferences to be held this year in the Southeast. Topics covered will include economics of hemp production, diseases, insurance needs, regulations and the diverse market opportunities for the hemp industry.
“Some of the nation’s leading industrial hemp experts, traveling from all parts of the United States, will be presenting at the conference,” Martin said in an Expo news release.
“We really appreciate the combined efforts of the S.C. AgriBiz team, Clemson Extension, South Carolina Department of Ag and Janell Ralph, CEO of Palmetto Synergistic Research for bringing this outstanding slate of speakers to the expo. This conference is not to be missed by anyone who wants an in-depth education on what is needed to succeed in growing industrial hemp in the Carolinas.”
Educational sessions begin at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday with an update on federal and state industrial hemp regulations. It will be presented by Derek Underwood with the South Carolina Department of Agriculture. Following Underwood will be Angela Post, an industrial hemp researcher at North Carolina State University. She will discuss key learnings after three years of field research on industrial hemp.
In addition, Mark Tyler with the University of Kentucky will discuss hemp economics and budgets while Tyler Schappe with North Carolina State University will discuss hemp diseases diagnosed to date.
The hemp conference will continue at 9:15 a.m. Thursday with a general session, followed by a discussion of insurance protection for growing, storing and processing hemp. It will be presented by Kathleen Brown-Hurtado with International Excess. Following Brown-Hurtado at 11:30 a.m. will be John Roulac, founder and chief hemp officer of RE Botanicals, presenting “Let’s Regenerate with Hemp.” Roulac is also the founder and chief visionary officer of Nutiva, the world’s leading organic superfoods brand of hemp, coconut, chia and red palm superfoods.
The hemp conference will continue at 2 p.m. Thursday with “From Flower to Shelf: Building a Successful Integrated Hemp Company,” presented by Janell Ralph, CEO of Palmetto Synergistic Research. At 3 p.m., Chad Rosen with Victory Hemp Foods will discuss the diversity of the hemp market. He is dedicated to bringing hemp into the rural economy, where sustainable economic development is a priority.
In addition to the Carolina Hemp Conference, the S.C. AgriBiz & Farm Expo will include continuing educational opportunities for farmers of all commodities across the Carolinas. The expo also features a farm show with a wide variety of equipment, farm products and educational components.
The expo will kick off with a Farmer Appreciation Breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, followed by an informative general session. Educational classes and a trade show will begin at 10 a.m.
The Taste of South Carolina will conclude the Wednesday activities and run from 6:15 to 8:30 p.m. at the Florence Center. Tickets are $25.
“This is an outstanding opportunity to network and visit with ag leaders and agribusiness supporters,” show coordinator Miriam Pflug said in an Expo release.
At 8 a.m. Thursday, South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers will kick off the day with the annual Commissioner’s Breakfast. Commissioner Weathers will bring ag news from around the state and address changes and the future of agriculture in South Carolina.
For more information, visit scagribizexpo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.