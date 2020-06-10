FLORENCE, S.C. — The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Florence class will hold its Leading by Feeding food giveaway in partnership with Harvest Hope Food Bank and hosted by House of Hope.
The event is sponsored by Pepsi of Florence and Assurant.
The Leading by Feeding giveaway will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at House of Hope’s Courtney McInnis Graham Shelter at 535 S. Church St.
This is the class project for this year’s 42-participant Leadership Florence group. The class will give away free boxes of food (one per family/car) to families in need during the COVID-19 crisis. Each family will receive approximately 30 to 70 pounds of fresh and frozen produce, dairy, meat, breads and nonperishable food items.
Food will be distributed while supplies last.
“Because we are currently unable to hold large-scale events, we saw the need to pivot to a more service-based project to help impact people in the community,” said Les Echols of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. “Partnering with Harvest Hope is a natural fit for this project.”
Leadership Florence is a comprehensive, nine-month experience that identifies, cultivates and motivates new and existing leadership in the Greater Florence area.
