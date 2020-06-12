FLORENCE, S.C. — The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Leadership Florence class held its Leading by Feeding food giveaway Friday in partnership with Harvest Hope Food Bank.
The event was hosted by House of Hope and sponsored by Pepsi of Florence and Assurant.
The Leading by Feeding giveaway was held at House of Hope’s Courtney McInnis Graham Shelter at 535 S. Church St.
This was the class project for this year’s 42-participant Leadership Florence group.
The class gave away free boxes of food (one per family/car) to families in need during the COVID-19 crisis. Each family received 30 to 70 pounds of fresh and frozen produce, dairy, meat, breads and nonperishable food items.
Leadership Florence is a comprehensive, nine-month experience that identifies, cultivates and motivates new and existing leadership in the Greater Florence area.
