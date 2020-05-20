FLORENCE, S.C. — A Democratic candidate for Florence County sheriff has been accused of taking money and failing to provide agreed-to services.
Jody Lynch, a two-time Democratic candidate for Florence County Sheriff, and her company, Southern Safety Private Investigations LLC, are defendants in a lawsuit alleging breach of contract and a violation of the South Carolina Unfair Trade Practices Act.
Lynch is running for the Democratic nomination for sheriff along with Darrin Yarborough. She previously ran in the 2016 sheriff's race and lost to incumbent Kenney Boone.
The complaint, filed by Florence lawyer Karl A. Folken, alleges that Lynch and her company received $3,000 from Elaine P. Eaddy after reaching an agreement for services.
"Defendants performed no services for Plaintiff despite being paid to do so," the complaint says. "Defendants have breached their contract with Plaintiff by failing to perform services and/or failing to provide reports and accountings for any services performed."
The complaint also alleges that the service agreement signed by the parties includes a provision called "Theft of Services." That provision allegedly allows Lynch or her company to file theft of services charges in the appropriate jurisdiction against Eaddy. The complaint then argues that this provision allows for Eaddy to file theft of money charges.
Florence County court records do not indicate that any criminal charges have been filed as of Wednesday afternoon.
"Plaintiff believes Defendants' conduct may have been repeated with some of their other clients in the past and/or is capable of repetition in the future," the complaint continues.
Florence County court records do not indicate any other lawsuits have been filed against Southern Safety Private Investigations LLC since it was formed in 2014.
There have been two lawsuits filed against Lynch since 2011 but neither are related to her company or failing to provide services after she was paid.
Lynch is the second Democratic candidate for Florence County sheriff to be involved in a civil case during the past few weeks.
Yarborough filed suit in Darlington County against Sheriff Tony Chavis, the sheriff's department, and Darlington County alleging that he had been wrongfully terminated after he was fired from the sheriff's office on the same date he publicly announced his campaign for Florence County sheriff.
