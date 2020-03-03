Weather Alert

...SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR FLORENCE AND WEST CENTRAL MARION COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM EST... AT 538 PM EST, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM NEAR SARDIS, OR 18 MILES NORTHWEST OF LAKE CITY, MOVING EAST AT 50 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... LAKE CITY, JOHNSONVILLE, PAMPLICO, SARDIS, HYMAN, HANNAH, EFFINGHAM, POSTON, CARTERSVILLE, GRESHAM, FRIENDFIELD, NEW HOPE, EVERGREEN, KINGSBURG, SCRANTON, COWARD, OLANTA, CENTRAL CROSSROADS AND LAKE CITY COMMUNITY HOSPITAL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THUNDERSTORMS CAN POSE A VARIETY OF THREATS INCLUDING GUSTY WINDS, SMALL HAIL, CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING, AND LOCALIZED FLOODING. IT IS RECOMMENDED THAT YOU REMAIN INDOORS UNTIL THE STORM PASSES. &&