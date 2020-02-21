DARLINGTON, S.C. — Larry Eugene Stewart has been taken into custody.

Stewart was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Task Force and the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office Special Incident Response Team.

He had barricaded himself in a residence on the 100 block of Syracuse Street.

Stewart was wanted by the Darlington Police Department on a charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

He was taken to the W. Glenn Detention Center.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

