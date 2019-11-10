OLANTA, S.C. – A two-car head-on collision that occurred Saturday afternoon resulted in the death of one passenger.
The incident occurred at approximately 4:20 p.m. on S.C. 341 in Olanta.
The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS and later airlifted to MUSC in Charleston. She died Sunday in Charleston.
The victim was Esther Green, 66, Lake City, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.
Incident is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
