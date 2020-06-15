LAKE CITY, S.C. — A woman has been arrested following a shooting Saturday on Rae Street in Lake City.
Lakitha Marie Wiley, 41, of Lake City was arrested by investigators from the Florence County Sheriff's Office and charged with manslaughter in the first degree and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Manslaughter in the first degree carries a term of imprisonment of between two and 30 years if a person is convicted. Possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime carries an additional sentence of five years if a person is convicted.
Wiley was arrested following the fatal shooting of Jordan Stanford Spencer, 27, of Lake City on Saturday. Wiley is alleged to have shot Spencer, with whom she had an intimate relationship, and fled the scene afterward. Spencer was transported to an area hospital, where he died a short time later.
An autopsy has been scheduled at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
Wiley was denied bond Sunday by a Florence County magistrate.
