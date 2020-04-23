LAKE CITY, S.C. – A pedestrian was killed early Thursday morning when he was struck by a train in Lake City.
The pedestrian was Thomas Fulmore, 45, of Lake City, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.
Fulmore’s body was discovered on Acline Street near the intersection of Beauregard Street, according to the coroner.
The incident is under investigation, Von Lutcken said in a news release.
