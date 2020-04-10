LAKE CITY, S.C. – Lake City native Samuel Wilco – also known as Samuel Woodberry or by his stage name, "WILCO" – took the stage this season on national television for “The Voice.”
Wilco, who is a sergeant first class in the U.S. Army, made it to The Battles and sang John Waite’s “Missing You” against Arei Moon. Wilco lost to Moon and was sent home in the show that aired Monday.
“It (his time on the show) was amazing,” Wilco said about his time in the show. “I would say I now love the show even more than I did before. I mean, it’s just the way the crew and every person that’s involved with the show takes care of us.”
Wilco, who now lives in Fort Knox, Kentucky, performed on Nick Jonas’ team and received vocal coaching from the celebrity.
“The coolest thing about that was just how down to earth and personable he is,” Wilco said. “He didn’t seem like an untouchable celebrity. He seemed like a really genuine person.”
Wilco received vocal coaching for the first time on “The Voice.” He said Jonas gave him really valuable information.
Through taking part in “The Voice,” Wilco said he grew confidence in who he was created to be.
“This whole thing for me was to provide clarity and direction for the future, and I feel like it’s done just that,” Wilco said.
Wilco said he feels that God created him for a great reason, and this is just the beginning.
“The Voice” is the favorite show of Wilco's wife, Veronica Woodberry. She encouraged him to audition.
While watching the show, Veronica began telling Wilco that he is supposed to be up there singing.
Wilco began his journey to be a contestant on “The Voice” in July 2019. He sent in a video audition with his biography and application materials.
Prior to “The Voice,” Wilco started his musical journey as a child.
Wilco's mother was the pastor of his childhood church, Garden Tabernacle Holiness Church in Lake City. He was a leader in his youth choir.
“I don’t ever remember having life without singing,” Wilco said.
In addition to singing, Wilco had a passion for drawing. He wanted to be an artist and go college to pursue art. When getting a scholarship did not work out for Wilco, he decided to go into the U.S. Army, and a recruiter said the Army could offer him $40,000 in scholarships.
“To be honest with you, I don’t believe that I would be as in tune with who I am now musically or as a man in general if I had never joined the Army,” Wilco said.
Wilco said while at home, he brushed off friends and family who encouraged him in his music, but after having drill sergeants and fellow soldiers encourage him as well, Wilco said it really sparked his interest in music.
Wilco took classes at several universities while in the Army.
Though he never finished his college degree, he started his own online art company called Gr8rWorx.com when he was 35, where he designed T-shirts, trophies and awards. The company mainly sold products to the Army or military people, but he also worked with churches.
Last year, Wilco took a step of faith and sold his company and purchased recording equipment in December of 2019 to pursue music. Wilco was in the middle of the process to join the cast of “The Voice.”
“I feel like God is calling me to do something great with music,” Wilco said. “I feel like that’s been the thread that’s been throughout my whole life. That’s what I’m supposed to do with my life.”
Through taking part in “The Voice,” Wilco said it awoke the singer-songwriter within him. He began to ask God if he should pursue becoming a worship pastor or a recording artist.
“I met so many incredible fellow believers when I was there,” Wilco said. “I posed that question to them, and every one of them said, ‘Just do them both.’ So, that’s where I’m at now.”
Wilco is now working on his first album, “11:11.” The album is expected to release on Nov. 11 of this year.
Wilco's music is based in scripture, but he said his music is not typical Christian music. His music is a mixture of several genres, including blues, rock, soul, hip hop and contemporary worship.
The album title came from a number that Veronica began seeing as Wilco began pursuing “The Voice.”
Wilco researched what the numbers 11:11 mean biblically, and his songs and titles came from the different topics he found.
In addition to recording his first album, Wilco has applied to be a worship associate at his church Southeast Christian Church. In this position, he will get to travel around to the different campuses that the church has.
Wilco will retire from the Army next year.
