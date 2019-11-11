LAKE CITY, S.C. -- One person was shot and killed Sunday night on Rae Street in Lake City.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as Dion Graham, 31, of Lake City.
The shooting is being investigated by the Florence County Sheriff's Office and the coroner's office.
The body is being sent to the Medical University of South Carolina for an autopsy.
