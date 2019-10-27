HANNA, S.C. – A Lake City man was killed Sunday morning in a motor vehicle crash.
The victim of the crash on U.S. 378 in the Hanna community was Damien Anreco Epps, 27, of Lake City, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said in a news release.
The incident occurred at approximately 3 a.m. Epps was a passenger in the vehicle.
The driver was taken to an area hospital.
The incident is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
