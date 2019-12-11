LAKE CITY, S.C. — A Lake City man was arrested Wednesday on charges of sex crimes with a minor to whom he is related. He could face up to life in prison if he is convicted.
Phillip Andrew Parrott, 64, was arrested by Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigators on Wednesday and has been charged with criminal sexual conduct in the first degree with a minor under 11, incest, and buggery.
Criminal sexual conduct in the first degree with a minor under the age of 11 is a felony and a person convicted must be imprisoned for a mandatory minimum of 25 years, no part of which may be suspended nor probation granted, or must be imprisoned for life.
Incest carries a penalty of at least a $500 fine, one year imprisonment, or both.
Buggery — also known as sodomy — is a felony and a person convicted shall be imprisoned for five years, pay at least a fine of $500, or both.
According to investigators, between the dates of June 1 and Dec. 1, Parrott is alleged to have engaged in sexual battery with a minor to whom he was related.
Parrott is being held at the Florence County Detention Center. At a hearing earlier Wednesday, he was denied bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.