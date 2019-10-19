LAKE CITY, S.C. — More than 70 people turned out Saturday morning for the Dr. Ronald E. McNair Memorial 5K Run/Walk 2019 at the Lake City library and McNair Life History Center in Lake City.
In addition to the run the annual event featured a health fair where participants could get their blood checked, get a flu shot, get a hearing exam or have blood drawn to check for sickle cell trait.
This year's event, the 15th annual, was held in conjunction with Lake City's Rhythm and Qs so participants could start their day out with a run and finish with a hearty meal and a dance.
The race started with a children's fun-run around the block before the 5K, which was won in a time just under 19 minutes.
Funds from the annual event go to support Lake City's Ron McNair Committee.
