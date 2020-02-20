LAKE CITY, S.C. — A Florence County Council member said Thursday that the public wouldn’t notice a difference if a third penny sales tax is adopted.
Councilman Jason Springs, who represents District 1, spoke at a meeting at the Senior Center. About 40 people showed up to hear the town’s “Project Wish List,” to ask questions and make suggestions of their own.
What is at stake is millions of dollars for water and sewer needs, public safety upgrades, road paving and youth recreation, according to city officials.
The capital project sales tax is referred to as a penny sales tax. State law mandates that the county spend the money for the projects specified in the referendum, Springs told the crowd.
Springs said this would not be an additional fee, just a continuation of the fee already in place. He said the public won’t see any difference if it passes.
Lake City Mayor Lovith Anderson joined Springs as they discussed the suggestions made by city administrative staff, city council members and others.
Projects on the project working list handed out were: WWTP upgrade phase II to upgrade treatment sludge handing and influent, Martha Law sewer line replacement, Community Resource Center/Public Facility Upgrades so that many of the following will be possible basketball, football space, recreational needs not currently met through the city’s programs which include aerobics, dance, Double Dutch, yoga, pickle ball, basketball or tennis courts, public swimming pool, summer youth programs and after school programs. For this project the city is requesting $4,000,000, which is the largest single item request from the list of eight categories, totaling $12,665,000.
Other project requests include stormwater upgrades and storm drainage improvements for several areas of the town, sewer cave-in projects including several streets, capital improvements and equipment for Lake City Fire Department and various road improvements throughout the city of Lake City including paving and resurfacing.
The county had already begun its efforts to place a proposal on the November general election ballot for a third capital project sales tax, according to Springs.
He said the first penny tax dealt with seven large road projects. The second penny tax went into effect after the expiration of the first tax on May 1, 2014, and it will expire on March 31, 2021.
Springs said the second capital project sales tax included improvements to several hundred roads, upgrades to 9 fire stations, much needed improvements to the county emergency operations center, a new Veterans Affairs building and others project.
He said he wants the list this time to be diverse so that everybody will have some project that will benefit their area of Florence County.
The Florence County Council has established a six-member committee to determine the projects to place in the referendum question for the November general election. Once the committee has performed this function, it will present the list back to county council and at this time council can decide to place the ballot question on the ballot.
Springs told the group one of the best things about the penny sales tax is that about 40 percent of the money will comes from people who don’t live in the county but come into the county to work or as tourists. He said for every $1 raised residents are only paying about 60 cents.
He said the tax is expected to raise $160 million, and they already have requests for about $300,000 in projects.
Springs told the group that once the city’s list of projects is finalized it needs to be prioritized so that if only one project gets funded that it is the one that is wanted the most. He said the town council will have to work this out.
“It is great to dream, but we need to address the here and now,” said Stephany Snowden, city administrator for Lake City and one of those making up the project list offered before the group.
Springs and Snowden talked about matching grants that could possibly increase the amount of money to be used for certain projects.
Springs said the council can take this money if given and leverage it against grants for matching funds.
Springs said the council is working on a tight deadline. He said the council has to approve the projects by Aug. 15.
“A lot has to happen in less than six months,” he said.
To make this happen and to get it passed, Springs said, people are going to have to advocate for it, and educate people about it.
More meeting will be planned and hopefully a survey taken to determine the priorities of the townspeople before the list is finalized, Snowden said.
One of the new voting machines will be at the Senior Center on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for people to practice on, Snowden said. No votes will be cast, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.