LAKE CITY, S.C. — Lake City High School conferred 164 diplomas Friday morning in a drive-in graduation event.
The graduation started with a parade through Lake City and ended with a drive-in ceremony.
The Class of 2020 earned more than $1 million in scholarships and includes nine students who are graduating with both a high school diploma and an associate of arts degree from Florence-Darlington Technical College.
Kimani Ross was named valedictorian, and Savannah Patrick was named salutatorian.
Ross encouraged her classmates not to get discouraged about the obstacles that will come. Quoting Michelle Obama, Ross said her classmates should not see their challenges as disadvantages, but they should see overcoming them as one of their biggest advantages.
“As one of the cheers that our squad did during the season said, ‘We just stay ready,’" Ross said. “I know that we'll stay ready to overcome any obstacles that come our way.”
Patrick reminisced on the last day of the class’ senior year, which was disrupted by the COVID-19 shutdown.
Patrick asked her classmates a question: “Imagine this. What if our two months of quarantine had automatically turned into forty years?” She alluded to the Bible story in Exodus of Moses and the Israelites being in the wilderness for 40 years.
The Israelites did not have faith even though God supplied them every day with just what they needed, she said.
“Today it is our turn to stand in faith,” Patrick said. “Today is our day to have faith and trust in the goodness of God that what he did for them, the way he has provided for us, that he will do it again and again.”
Principal Jonté Barr Singletary said she is proud of the Class of 2020’s accomplishments.
“They have worked hard and shown academic dedication throughout their high school career,” Singletary said. “I wish them all much success.”
