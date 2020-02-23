LAKE CITY, S.C. — The ninth annual Pioneers of Lake City ceremony will be held on March 13 at Stables at the Inn in Lake City.
Three individuals who have made significant contributions to the Lake City community in the areas of entrepreneurship and community service will be honored by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lake City.
The late Mike Curry, who ran a neighborhood grocery store, and Henry Johnson and Heyward King Jr., both associated with W. Lee Flowers and Co. (KJ’s/IGA), are this year’s recipients of the Pioneers Award.
Pioneers of Lake City also will showcase local talent from the school district’s music program and Dramatic Coffee Beans, a drama program that meets inside the Lake City Boys & Girls Club.
King and Johnson are being honored for their work with W. Lee Flowers, which they purchased in 1978 from Heyward King’s father, Heyward Sr. Since taking over ownership, they have become immersed in the Lake City community, especially with the Boys and Girls Club of Lake City.
“Their service has greatly benefited the community over the years, creating a legacy that is still being continued today,” said Carla Angus, the Lake City Boys & Girls Club board chair.
Curry will be posthumously receiving the Pioneers of Lake City award for his entrepreneurship and community service to Lake City from the 1950s through the 1990s.
“With only a second-grade education, he owned the Neighborhood Grocery Store in the Deep River community, was a bee keeper, a landlord for several single-family homes, a volunteer driver for the Graham & Godwin Funeral Home and a volunteer poll driver for every major election,” Angus said.
“His granddaughter remembers him as a caring man who strived to make Lake City, especially the Deep River community, a better place. He stressed the importance of respect and kindness to everyone, even people you might not agree with. His memory is carried on by family and friends who were greatly influenced by his heart of service for Lake City.”
This is a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Club of Lake City, said Michael Woods, program development with the Boys & Girls Club.
“The funds will allow us to serve youth 6 to 16 in an after-school setting,” he said.
The Lake City Boys & Girls Club is at 121 Calhoun St. in Lake City. It opened its doors in 2014. It offers programs that emphasize education, character and leadership development, life skills and arts, sports and recreational opportunities for youth.
The dinner and program will held from 7 to 9 p.m.
Tickets are $25 in advance and can be purchased from bgcpda.org or at the door for $35.
The Stables at the Inn is at 128 W. Main St. in Lake City.
More event information can be found on the Boys & Girls Clubs website, bgcpda.org, Facebook page, facebook.com/bgcpeedee/, or by contacting Kayla Jebaily Adams at 843-662-1142 or kjebaily@bgcpda.org.
