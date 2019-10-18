LAKE CITY, S.C. — The Lake City Boys and Girls Club on Friday celebrated its new mural, one designed to both beautify the facility and inspire the children.
"I wanted to explain a lot of stuff that the kids have potential for," said muralist Christine Lutfy from Columbia. "Growing great futures, all kinds of futures they can do whether it is painting like I do or technology. Be a firefighter, a doctor, a lawyer — I wanted to exemplify that."
Lutfy and more than a dozen supporters were on hand to speak about the mural — donated by the Jebaily Law Firm — and what it will mean to the children.
Lutfy is a cousin of George Jabaily as well as Kayla Jebaily Adams, who works with the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee and with whom Lutfy stayed.
Lutfy worked for a week on a scissors lift in the main room of the club to paint the colorful mural, which reaches from the top of doorways to the ceiling — a high ceiling in a building that was formerly a National Guard Armory.
George Jebaily and his family were on hand for the announcement.
"The sun represents a new day and a new life. Every day is different. The tree represents growing and learning, always be active and play," Lutfy said. "The books, I wanted them to be inspired to learn."
Lutfy, who owns Phunky Artz, has painted walls in Charleston, Columbia and West Columbia.
"That's my favorite thing to do is paint murals," Lutfy said. "When Kayla (Jebaily Adams, a cousin) asked me to paint this mural I was all over it."
"I love big walls like this, they're my favorite," she said.
