FLORENCE, S.C. – The Knights of Columbus made a $12,000 donation last week to the Volunteer Services Board of the Pee Dee Center.
"That's a lot of Tootsie Rolls," said Joe Balottie with the Knights.
The money will be used by the board to enhance the lives of the residents at the center by providing extras the state doesn't provide.
Those extras include summer camps, day outings, parties and other activities that make their lives together more like a family, said Betty Fowler, president of the organization.
