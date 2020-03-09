FLORENCE, S.C. — Kirk Cameron inspired the crowd attending the annual Evening of Hope on Monday night at the Florence Center with a message of hope.
Approximately 1,300 people attended the annual fundraiser for the House of Hope to raise awareness and funds for the homeless.
He talked about his life since his “Growing Pains” sit-com days. He said he was a teenage atheist when someone invited him to church. His life changed, and he has been on a journey of Christian faith.
Cameron starred as “Mike Seaver” in the ABC hit “Growing Pains” in the 1980s. That role turned him into a cultural icon.
Cameron has appeared in numerous television and movie productions, including the “Left Behind” series, “Monumental,” and “Fireproof.”
Today, Cameron is a television and film actor and producer. He spends much of his time speaking to people around the nation, teaching them how to share their faith.
Cameron and his wife, Chelsea, are the founders of Camp Firefly, a camp for seriously ill children and their families. Together, they live in California with their six children.
Using the book of First Thessalonians, written by the Apostle Paul, as the text for much of his message, Cameron said Paul was writing to inspire hope. Cameron’s message was one of hope.
Hope is confident expectations for better days to come, Cameron said. He said it doesn’t mean that our circumstances are going to change overnight, but through God they will.
Cameron said we should say, “I am thankful for all things that are happening in my life today,” the good and the bad because it is that thankfulness that produces hope. He said hope is what keeps us going during the difficult times.
Taking the stage before Cameron was Anthony Evans, who gave a testimony in song and words. He is a former contestant on “The Voice.”
The House of Hope of the Pee Dee’s Evening of Hope is a special event held each year to reach out to the community and celebrate the House of Hope’s service while raising funds for the organization.
“We use the funds raised to run our two shelters,” said Julie Maxham, the development director of House of Hope of the Pee Dee.
She said that includes lights, electricity, maintenance, food, etc.
“We raise approximately one-third of these operation funds for the year,” she said. “Without this event, we would not be able to stay open.”
Maxham said last year they netted $150,000 and were on track this year to match or exceed that amount.
One hundred percent of ticket sales will benefit people who are homeless in Florence.
House of Hope operates two homeless shelters in Florence: an emergency shelter for men, women and children on Church Street, which allows people to stay up to 30 days, and a long-term facility for men only on West Darlington Street. In the long-term facility, men are allowed to stay up to 12 months.
The speaker for 2021 was announced. Tim Tebow will speak on March 8. The event will be held at the Florence Center.
