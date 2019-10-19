FLORENCE, S.C. — The latest financial disclosures in the race to become the next Florence County sheriff show Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby has taken the fundraising lead from fellow Republican T.J. Joye.
Kirby received $61,540 in individual contributions during the third quarter of 2019. He also received $8,775 in in-kind contributions in the period.
In-kind contributions are non-monetary goods or services offered free or at a reduced charge.
Of the funds and contributions received in the quarter, Kirby has received $64,695, or 98.85% from Florence County ZIP codes. The remaining contributions, $5,620, came from Darlington, Hemingway, Kingstree, Mount Pleasant, Murrells Inlet, Oklahoma City, Okla., Pawleys Island, and Turbeville.
These contributions mean Kirby has raised $122,800 for his campaign.
The records also indicate that Kirby’s campaign has spent $16,849.13, leaving him with $105,950.87 in contributions on hand.
“It means a lot,” Kirby said of the people that donated to his campaign during the quarter. He estimated he had over 300 individual donors to the campaign this quarter. Kirby said the quarter ending in June was his first fundraising quarter. “My opponent [Joye], he actually filed his first thing [with the ethics commission] in November 2018. I feel that I have exceeded what he has done in five months when he’s been at it for 11 months.”
Kirby also said he had been contacted by several people after the Morning News ran an article about the finances in the race. He especially mentioned a former teacher of his that he had spoken to rarely for the last 30 years that sent him a $50 donation.
Joye, a U.S. marshal and football coach at Carolina Academy, received individual contributions of $8,400 and in-kind contributions of $229, for a total of $8,629 in funds raised in the quarter.
Of those contributions, Joye received 94.21% from Florence County ZIP codes. The remaining funds, $500, came from a person in Darlington.
Overall, he has raised 112,986.57 and spent $24,625.59, for total contributions on hand of $88,360.98.
On the Democratic side, Darrin Yarborough, a former Darlington County sheriff’s deputy who was fired on the same day he announced his campaign, received $4,264.75 in individual contributions and $7 of in-kind contributions during the quarter. So far, he has raised $9,163.75.
All of Yarborough’s contributions in the quarter come from Florence County.
Yarborough has spent $2,318.69, leaving him with contributions on hand of $6,845.06 and a lead over Lake City’s Frizell Moore.
Yarborough declined to comment Friday but added that he was just working on building up his campaign.
Moore received $1,795.61 in contributions during the quarter, for an overall total of $3,210.90 plus $420 of his own funds, for an overall total of $3,630.90.
He received $1,735.61, or 98.86%, from Florence County ZIP codes. The remainder, $60, comes from two people in Columbia and one person in Kingstree.
He has spent $1,079.67, leaving him with contributions on hand of $2,551.23.
Moore said his campaign was still moving along and was doing good. He added that the campaign plans to host a fundraiser next Saturday at its headquarters in Lake City.
Fellow Democrat Jody Lynch, who previous indicated to the Morning News that she would be running, has not yet filed a contributions report with the state ethics commission. This could indicate that she’s not running or that she has not yet raised the minimum amount of funds, $500, that would require her to file.
Suspended Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone last filed a financial report in April. Boone has been charged with embezzlement and common-law misconduct.
It is not yet known when the election will take place. If Boone pleads before one year from the 2020 election, there will be a special election. If Boone doesn't plead, the election will be held with the presidential election in November 2020 with the primary in June.
The financial disclosures for races for the South Carolina House of Representatives and Senate do not include candidates other than the incumbents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.