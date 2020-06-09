TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Kenneth McAllister won the Democratic Party's nomination to represent Florence County Council District 4.
McAllister won with 56.89% of the votes, defeating incumbent Mitchell Kirby, who had 43.11%.
McAllister also ran against Kirby in the 2008 Democratic primary for Council District 4, losing by 63.44% to 36.56%.
Council District 4 includes the western-most portions of Florence County, including the town of Timmonsville, some of the southwestern suburbs of Florence, and a largely agricultural and swampy area in the middle.
McAllister will face Republican Jerry Yarborough in the Nov. 3 general election.
Yarborough ran against Kirby in the 2016 general election. Kirby won by 54.95% to 44.93%.
In that election, Kirby won five of the nine precincts in the district. Kirby won Ebenezer 2, Ebenezer 3, Savannah Grove and both Timmonsville precincts. He also had a substantial lead in the absentee balloting. Yarborough won Cartersville, Elim-Greenwood, Oak Grove-Sardis and Tans Bay.
The margins of victory were lowest in Cartersville (224-215), Ebenezer 3 (83-59) and Timmonsville 2 (292-260).
