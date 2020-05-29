FLORENCE, S.C. — Twenty-seven graduates from The King’s Academy celebrated receiving their high school diploma Friday evening in a little different fashion.
Class members were spaced six feet apart with empty rows in between them and wore masks as they made their way through the processional line. Family members were assigned a row and were spaced throughout the auditorium to allow social distancing.
Nevertheless, the changes due to COVID-19 and the inclement weather that moved the graduation — which was originally scheduled to take place outdoors at TKA’s campus — to NewSpring Church didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of the class.
Commencement speaker Brad Bochette said he was grateful the Class of 2020 had the opportunity to meet as a group one more time.
“I take tremendous pride in this class and I’m so excited about what the future holds for each of you,” Bochette said.
Bochette shared with the graduates five major lessons as they move on to the next phase of their lives:
- Pursue the truth.
- Don’t believe everything you hear.
- Put others first.
- Don’t be afraid to ask for help.
- Plan for the best, but prepare for the worst.
“Many of you have suffered unspeakable loss throughout your lives in high school and even elementary school,” Bochette said. “You’ve experienced incredible obstacles just this school year. You’ve survived 100 percent of your toughest days so far. Keep going. Life is unexplainable. Sometimes God allow things to happen that we simply cannot understand. Don’t blame God for those trials and obstacles, but instead thank him because he is using these trials to prepare you for his perfect plan for your life.”
Valedictorian Juilia Sansbury and salutatorian Hughes Milling delivered speeches encouraging their classmates to continue to persevere and to put others first, even in difficult times.
The 27 graduates collectively earned $3,489,641 in scholarship awards.
