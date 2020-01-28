FLORENCE, S.C. – A local church will be part of a legislative day in February. 

The Kingdom Living Temple along with other partnering organizations will hold a legislative day on Feb. 11 at the South Carolina Statehouse to advocate for environmental justice, 100% clean energy, jobs and just transitions. 

The church will offer a free bus to Columbia that will be leave at 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 11. Those who wish to ride are asked to meet the Walmart located at 2014 South Irby St. and register by this Friday. 

For additional information or to register, call 843-799-0740 or email KINGDOMLIVINGTEMPLE1@GMAIL.COM.

Tags

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

