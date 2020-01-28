FLORENCE, S.C. – A local church will be part of a legislative day in February.
The Kingdom Living Temple along with other partnering organizations will hold a legislative day on Feb. 11 at the South Carolina Statehouse to advocate for environmental justice, 100% clean energy, jobs and just transitions.
The church will offer a free bus to Columbia that will be leave at 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 11. Those who wish to ride are asked to meet the Walmart located at 2014 South Irby St. and register by this Friday.
For additional information or to register, call 843-799-0740 or email KINGDOMLIVINGTEMPLE1@GMAIL.COM.
