FLORENCE, S.C. – The King’s Academy “family” gathered Tuesday morning for the annual schoolwide Thanksgiving feast.
Hundreds of hungry students and faculty members filled their plates with fried chicken and some traditional Thanksgiving fixings. Laughter and conversation filled the school’s gymnasium, and several students took pictures to document the moment.
Since the Thanksgiving lunch’s conception four years ago, it has become a staple event for the school, said Sandy Hill, the director of academic affairs for the middle and high school levels.
“I just think it’s really neat,” Hill said. “It’s become a tradition now. It’s become something everyone looks forward to. The youngest kids to the oldest kids look forward to it now.”
Having the three-year-old students all the way up to the seniors at the luncheon really makes the luncheon feel like a “family feast,” she said
Susie Bokelman, the school’s finance director, said the Thanksgiving luncheon brings The King’s Academy family together and allows them to give thanks.
“It’s just a great opportunity for us to celebrate and be thankful for what God has done in our lives and in the school,” Bokelman said. “We are celebrating our 30th year as a school this year, which is really amazing. God has provided so faithfully.”
Each year, the older students are paired with younger students to spend the lunch together.
Senior Hughes Milling said being paired with the younger students is one of his favorite parts of the luncheon.
“It’s just important because I love Thanksgiving,” Milling said. “It’s all about just being thankful. It’s not about getting people stuff; it’s all about being very thankful for what you have. I think it’s very important for the school and be thankful for each other and where we’re at.”
Milling said this year’s luncheon is special because it his last.
The Thanksgiving lunch has inspired several other events for the entire school to gather together, including a school-wide chapel for Christmas, Hill said.
“I just feel really confidently that we’ll be doing this for a really long time,” Hill said.
