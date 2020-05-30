DARLINGTON, S.C. — Two Darlington County Council members face challenges from within their own party to retain their seats on the council.
Robert L. "Bobby" Kilgo, a Republican, faces Angie Stone Godbolt in Council District 1.
Council District 1 includes central eastern Darlington County including the northern half of the city of Darlington and an area north of U.S. 52.
Kilgo is a lawyer in Darlington.
Godbolt is the daughter of Jim Stone, a 50-year veteran of the Darlington Fire Department.
Both Kilgo and Godbolt have filed disclosures with the South Carolina Ethics Commission. Kilgo has raised $1,800, including a $1,000 loan, and has $1,005.88 in contributions on hand. Filings indicate that Godbolt has raised $2,945 for the election, including $100 of her own funds, and has $390.41 in contributions on hand.
Marvin "Le" Flowers, also a Republican, faces Joe Ard to retain the Council District 5 seat.
Council District 5 includes an area south of the city of Darlington but north of Interstate 20 and also includes a swath of land around S.C. 151 as it runs from Darlington to Hartsville.
Ard is a retired lieutenant with the South Carolina State Police. He ran previously against Robert Williams in the House District 62 Democratic primary in 2018, coming in third behind Williams and Linda Byrd Spearman.
According to the latest report from the South Carolina Ethics Commission, Flowers and Ard have raised no funds and spent none on the campaign. However, there are several signs in and around the district indicating that both may have raised and spent some funds after the reports were filed in April.
There are two other seats up for election to the Darlington County Council. Councilwoman Joyce Wingate Thomas, a Democrat, and Vice Chair J. Lewis Brown, a Republican, are unopposed for those seats.
Thomas represents Council District 3, which includes central eastern Darlington County including the southern part of the city of Darlington and a corridor surrounding U.S. 52.
Brown represents Council District 7, which includes far western Darlington County including the area west of S.C. 151 and Kelleytown.
