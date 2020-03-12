FLORENCE, S.C. — Former Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone was moved to tears on Thursday morning at a hearing in which his probation was revoked for nine months.
Boone's attorney, Rosemary Parham, told the Morning News that Boone was very emotional at the hearing, crying as he offered an apology to his family and the people of Florence County.
Parham said she had heard from some people who had attended Boone's sentencing hearing in January that they didn't feel he realized how much of a problem with alcohol he had.
That changed Thursday morning in York.
"Today, it was clear that he realized he has a problem," Parham said by phone Thursday afternoon.
At the hearing, Judge William A. McKinnon revoked Boone's probation for nine months.
Parham said in her experience nonviolent offenders — Boone pleaded guilty to charges of embezzlement and misconduct in office — typically serve around 25-30% of their sentence, meaning Boone could be released from prison in a little over two months.
Once released, Boone will head to a 12-month recovery program in Augusta, Georgia, that specializes in helping first responders cope with alcoholism and other drug use.
One of the conditions of Boone's probation is that he comply with any ordered alcohol rehabilitation.
The CEO of that program spoke to the court on Boone's behalf Thursday, detailing that Boone's problem with alcohol worsened after the Oct. 3, 2018, shooting in which two police officers including Florence County sheriff's investigator Farrah Tuner were killed.
Parham said the CEO said Boone hadn't been the same since that shooting.
She also noted that Boone was to attend an alcoholism class. However, she said, through the fault of no one, the first class Boone could attend was Feb. 12, nine days after his recent arrest.
Parham also said Boone had regularly attending classes from Feb. 12 until his arrest last week.
Boone was jailed last week after a judge determined he had violated the conditions of his bonds by visiting a Florence gym that his wife goes to.
On Feb. 3, according to warrants issued by the State Law Enforcement Division, Boone is alleged to have, in the presence of his wife, hit a cat with a baseball bat, inflicting unnecessary pain or suffering on the animal.
On the same date, according to a second warrant, “while brandishing a baseball bat, he offered to cause physical harm or injury to his wife in the presence of or while being perceived by minor child, thereby creating reasonable fear of imminent danger.”
Boone was charged with second-degree criminal domestic violence and ill treatment of animals.
Second-degree criminal domestic violence is a misdemeanor that carries a sentence of up to three years in prison while ill treatment of animals in general, torture, is a felony that carries a sentence of up to five years in prison.
Florence County Magistrate Belinda Timmons set a $10,000 bond on those charges on Feb. 4, which Boone posted.
A condition of this bond was that Boone have no contact with the alleged victim.
He then was charged with a probation violation, and a $25,000 bond was set by Darlington County Magistrate Deatrice Curtis on Feb. 5.
According to court records, as a condition of posting bond on the probation charge, he was precluded from having contact with the victims’ family on the charges of domestic violence and will be under house arrest with GPS monitoring after the residence is confirmed, and it cannot be a hotel or motel room.
The allegation of a probation violation led to Thursday's hearing.
McKinnon sentenced Boone to a suspended sentence of five years in prison following a January guilty plea to charges of embezzlement and misconduct in office.
McKinnon also left open the possibility Thursday that Boone's probation could end as early as 18 months from January if Boone pays back the $17,000 that he owes.
Parham said that Boone had paid back over one-third of that amount.
"His finances have been tight, but paying the money back has been priority for him," she said.
Boone, Florence County’s sheriff since 2004 and an employee of the sheriff’s office since 1987, was arrested and suspended on April 24, 2019.
On that Wednesday, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the indictment of Boone on two counts of embezzlement and one count of common law misconduct while in office.
After Boone was arrested, he was taken to Columbia, where a bond hearing was held before Judge DeAndrea G. Benjamin.
Benjamin set a $50,000 personal recognizance bond with electronic monitoring and a no-contact order for the sheriff’s department. She later removed the requirement of electronic monitoring.
Gov. Henry McMaster suspended Boone the same day and appointed Barnes interim sheriff. Barnes previously served from 1974 to 1993.
The next day, the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association announced that Boone, a former president, was no longer a member of the organization.
Later, Boone was charged with one count of misconduct in office and with three campaign finance violations.
The ethics violations are statutory misdemeanors punishable by up to one year in prison and a fine of no less than $5,000 and not more than 500% of the amount of contributions that should have been reported.
His bond remained the same on those charges.
