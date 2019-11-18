COLUMBIA, S.C. – Suspended Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone has been indicted on additional charges by a state grand jury.
Boone has been charged with one count of misconduct in office and with three campaign finance violations, according to a news release issued Monday afternoon by South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson's office.
The misconduct offense is a common law misdemeanor punishable by up to 10 years according to the release.
However, there is a lack of case law and information regarding the punishment for this offense.
The ethics violations are statutory misdemeanors punishable by up to one year in prison and a fine no less than $5,000 and not more than 500% of the amount of contributions that should have been reported.
Boone is alleged to have received campaign contributions and failed to put them in his campaign account or keep any record of their use and converted them to his personal use.
Circuit Court Judge DeAndrea G. Benjamin released Boone on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond, concurrent with his previous bond, Monday afternoon.
Boone, Florence County's sheriff since 2004, was suspended by Gov. Henry McMaster on April 24, the same day Boone’s original indictment was announced by Wilson’s office.
Boone was charged in April with two counts of embezzlement and one count of common law misconduct while in office.
The embezzlement offenses are statutory felonies punishable by up to five years in prison each and a fine at the discretion of the court.
The misconduct offense is a common law misdemeanor punishable by up to 10 years according to the release.
McMaster appointed former Florence County Sheriff William C. “Billy” Barnes, who served from 1974-1993, as Boone’s interim replacement.
Barnes was appointed sheriff until Boone is acquitted, convicted, the indictment is otherwise disposed of or until a sheriff is elected and qualifies in the next general election.
