FLORENCE, S.C. — Former Florence County Sheriff William Kenney Boone is back behind bars after one of his bonds was revoked by Circuit Court Judge Paul M. Burch on Wednesday morning.
At the hearing Wednesday, Burch said he felt he had no choice but to revoke Boone's bond.
Boone was booked into the Darlington County Detention Center at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to records of the detention center.
He will be held in protective custody in the detention center.
Boone, 54, allegedly visited a Florence gym frequented by his wife.
Boone has posted two different bonds on two sets of charges. Both of these bonds have conditions of no contact with his wife.
According to warrants issued by the State Law Enforcement Division, Boone is alleged to have, in the presence of his wife, hit a cat with a baseball bat, inflicting unnecessary pain or suffering on the animal on Feb. 3.
On the same date, according to a second warrant, “while brandishing a baseball bat, he offered to cause physical harm or injury to his wife in the presence of or while being perceived by minor child, thereby creating reasonable fear of imminent danger.”
Boone was charged with second-degree criminal domestic violence and ill treatment of animals.
Second-degree criminal domestic violence is a misdemeanor that carries a sentence of up to three years in prison while ill treatment of animals in general, torture, is a felony that carries a sentence of up to five years in prison.
Florence County Magistrate Belinda Timmons set a $10,000 bond on those charges on Feb. 4, which Boone posted.
A condition of this bond was that Boone have no contact with the alleged victim.
He then was charged with a probation violation, and a $25,000 bond was set by Darlington County Magistrate Deatrice Curtis on Feb. 5.
According to court records, as a condition of posting bond on the probation charge, he was precluded from having contact with the victims’ family on the charges of domestic violence and will be under house arrest with GPS monitoring after the residence is confirmed, and it cannot be a hotel or motel room.
A hearing was set for March 5 on the probation violation but has been postponed because Boone has a new attorney.
Boone was placed on probation by Judge William A. McKinnon on Jan. 8 after Boone pleaded guilty to charges of embezzlement of less than $17,000 and misconduct in office.
Boone was sentenced to five years in prison, but the sentence was suspended by McKinnon to five years’ probation with the possibility of removal of probation after 18 months if Boone pays back the money he owes.
Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order on Jan. 8 declaring that the office of sheriff is vacant, that the office will be filled in the 2020 general election, and that interim Sheriff William C. “Billy” Barnes will fill the role until the election.
Boone, Florence County’s sheriff since 2004 and an employee of the sheriff’s office since 1987, was arrested and suspended on April 24, 2019.
On that Wednesday, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the indictment of Boone on two counts of embezzlement and one count of common law misconduct while in office.
After Boone was arrested, he was taken to Columbia, where a bond hearing was held before Judge DeAndrea G. Benjamin.
Benjamin set a $50,000 personal recognizance bond with electronic monitoring and a no-contact order for the sheriff’s department. She later removed the requirement of electronic monitoring.
McMaster suspended Boone the same day and appointed Barnes interim sheriff. Barnes previously served from 1974 to 1993.
The next day, the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association announced that Boone, a former president, was no longer a member of the organization.
Later, Boone was charged with one count of misconduct in office and with three campaign finance violations.
The ethics violations are statutory misdemeanors punishable by up to one year in prison and a fine no less than $5,000 and not more than 500% of the amount of contributions that should have been reported.
His bond remained the same.
Boone had been filing campaign financial disclosures for a potential 2020 run but stopped filing them after he was indicted.
Five people — Republicans Glen Kirby, the current chief deputy of the sheriff’s office, and T.J. Joye; and Democrats Darrin Yarborough, Frizell Moore and Jody Lynch — have declared for the office.
On Nov. 3, exactly one year before the 2020 general election, an election date was set by state law. No special election will be needed and the sheriff’s position will be filled on Nov. 3, 2020, with Barnes serving until then.
