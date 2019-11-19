BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Sen. Kamala Harris from California will be returning to the Pee Dee on Sunday.
Harris's campaign announced Tuesday morning that the candidate will be holding a meet-and-greet at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Grace Temple Church in Wallace.
Harris will also be at a church service at St. James Missionary Baptist Church at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.
The church is at 724 Wallace Road in Bennettsville.
Harris will also be at a church service at Victory Outreach Missionary Church at 11:15 a.m..
That church is at 1581 David's Mill Pond Road in Bennettsville.
Harris has visited the state more than 10 times during her campaign including stops in Hemingway to eat at Scott’s Barbeque, Florence and Hartsville for town halls, and visiting an African-American-owned business in Marion County. Before her Florence town hall, Harris also attended church in Florence that Sunday morning.
In June, Harris was pegged by oddsmakers as the favorite at +250 to receive the Democratic Party's nomination for president. She has since fallen to +5000 behind eight other candidates to win the nomination.
Harris declared her campaign for president on Jan. 21.
She has been a member of the Senate since 2017. Prior to the Senate, she served as the 32nd California attorney general from 2011 to 2017. She served as district attorney for San Francisco from 2004 to 2011.
Harris was born in Oakland, Calif., to a Tamil Indian mother and a Jamaican father. She is a graduate of Howard University and the University of California Hastings School of Law.
The South Carolina Democratic Primary is scheduled for Feb. 29, 2020.
